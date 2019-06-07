Drier than normal trade wind weather on tap for this weekend
HONOLULU (KHON2) - This is the time of year when trade winds are usually most persistent.
The global models are in good agreement showing a surface high pressure remaining northwest of the islands through at least next weekend.
This ridge will keep easterly trade winds blowing over the islands.
The trade winds will remain moderate through early next week.
Winds may become breezy later next week as a strong high builds northeast of the islands.