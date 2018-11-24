Drier than normal conditions for the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes can be expected through the weekend and on into early next week.

Clouds and showers will tend to favor leeward and interior areas during the afternoon hours with just a few isolated showers expected at other times.

A brief period of trade winds can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure passes by north of the area.

A front will approach the area Thursday and Friday with winds becoming southerly and shower activity expected to increase.