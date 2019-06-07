Drier conditions expected for this upcoming weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies
HONOLULU (KHON2) - An upper level ridge building over the islands from the west will keep the atmosphere dry and stable through early next week.
The trades will carry scattered showers over windward areas, with these showers most active during the night and early morning hours.
Leeward areas will be mostly dry, but afternoon heating will produce clouds and isolated showers over the lee slopes of Maui and the Big Island.