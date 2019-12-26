Drier conditions expected after a wet and windy Christmas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Showers along with breezy conditions associated with a frontal boundary will continue moving from west to east across the Big Island today. This frontal boundary is expected to eventually stall and gradually dissipate near or just east of the Big Island from tonight into Friday. High pressure will build in behind the front, with a trade wind weather pattern returning through this weekend. Our winds are expected to become lighter early next week as another front approaches the area from the northwest, and a surface ridge moves closer to the state.