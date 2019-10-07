Cooler temperatures to start the week, with light trade winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds combined with a band of moisture associated with an old frontal boundary moving into the area will keep the warm and humid conditions in place through Tuesday.

Clouds and showers will favor interior and leeward locations, mainly through the afternoon and early evening periods.

Although trade winds are forecast to return Wednesday through the second half of the week, shower coverage will likely increase as a large area of tropical moisture moves through from east to west.

A drier trade wind pattern is expected over the weekend.