Cold front moving across the state bringing showers and cooler than normal overnight temperatures

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A weak cold front over Oahu will track southeastward across Maui County and the Big Island tonight.

Breezy north winds associated with a high pressure system far north of the state will build in along the front, pushing in a cool and dry airmass tonight and Saturday that will linger into early next week.

Clouds and generally light to moderate showers will accompany the front as stable, upper level ridging will remain over the islands as the front passes.

Breezy and noticeably drier air will move into Kauai tonight, and over the rest of the state Saturday. Dew points are forecast to be in the 50s for most coastal areas through Monday, and nighttime low temperatures will fall into the 60s.

A Wind Advisory has also been issued for the Big Island summits through Saturday morning due to strong northerly winds aloft.

Chances for rain will be minimal Saturday night into early next week, and will focus over windward slopes.

Winds will begin veering to a more typical northeast trade wind direction on Tuesday.

Temperatures will moderate back to more normal values and models indicate the potential for more moisture trickling in by midweek.