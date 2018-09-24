HONOLULU (KHON2) - As a result of the low pressure system northwest of Kaua'i, a cold front creeps up to the west end of the state which is bringing the humid and uncomfortable conditions.

Increased moisture will be impacting especially Ni'ihau and Kaua'i with an uptick in rainfall, possible times of heavy downpours and even thunderstorms.

This looks to dry out around Wednesday.

Light and variable winds will linger across the island until Thursday allowing the trade winds to strengthen back up just in time for the weekend.

However, the trade don't look to be staying for a while as another cyclone system looks to move north towards to Hawaiian islands from the south.

This will bring yet another round of light and variable winds.