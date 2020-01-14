Cloudy, windy weather continues as rain lightens up

The Flash Flood Watch was dropped this afternoon, as threat of heavy rain diminishes.

A more typical trade wind weather pattern is expected over the next few days as the state continues to dry out.

Skies will remain a bit cloudy as mid and high level clouds move overhead from time to time. Passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas with a few showers possible over some leeward areas at times.

More active weather is on the horizon, some increase in shower activity is expected later in the week, as a cold front approaches the state.