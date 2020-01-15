Cloudy conditions expected, with strong trade winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A low pressure system far northwest of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to drift away from the state with a high pressure system north of the islands keeps breezy to locally windy trade winds in place through Wednesday.

A cold front moves into the region from the northwest on Thursday, decreasing wind speeds and trending showers higher.

Wet trade winds will continue through Saturday morning with much drier conditions developing behind the front with a return to breezy trade winds from Saturday afternoon to Sunday.

Drier weather conditions will continue into the first half of next week.