Clouds and showers are expected to pass over the islands until Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Wetter conditions for this aloha Wednesday.

A cool and breezy north to northeasterly flow will continue tomorrow due to the pressure gradient between a low to the east and high pressure ridge to the northwest of the state.

Clouds and showers associated with the low will drift into all islands producing enhanced rainfall for windward, mauka and leeward areas.

Winds will gradually shift towards a typical east-northeast direction on Thursday and Friday, with showers focusing over windward slopes.

A decrease in the trades and some enhancement of showers are possible during the weekend.