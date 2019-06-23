Chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms in coming days

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Light east to southeast winds will continue through the first half of next week due to an area of low pressure positioned northwest of the state.

Warm and humid conditions with overnight land breezes and daytime sea breezes will result.

Daytime heating combined with the afternoon sea breezes will translate to the best cloud and shower coverage through the afternoon periods, mostly over interior and leeward portions of the islands.

Shower coverage may increase early next week as an upper trough moves into the area, especially over the western end of the state.

A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is not anticipated until the latter half of next week.