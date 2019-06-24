Chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms for parts of the state

A wet pattern is unfolding across the western end of the state due to an out of season broad upper low and surface front positioned to the west-northwest.

Warm and humid conditions with increasing rain chances are anticipated through the first half of the week as this upper low begins to drift toward the islands.

Although the main threat for heavy rain will initially focus over the western end of the state, a gradual eastward shift down the island chain will become a possibility by midweek.

Winds will remain light out of the southeast, which will allow the land and sea breeze regime to continue.

A drying trend along with a return of a more typical trade wind pattern is not anticipated until late Thursday through the upcoming weekend.