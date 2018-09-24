Chance of heavy rainfall for western portions of the state expected Monday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's going to be a warm Aloha Monday due to a big shift in our weather pattern.

Our winds will shift out of the south and southeast through Thursday. The biggest change will be the heat and humidity on Monday.

The state forecast high is 92 degrees and due to the winds coming out of the south, humidity levels will be ramped up at 82 percent.

The hot and muggy weather is expected statewide.

Due to a front moving through the state, an increased chance of rainfall especially for Kauai County Monday evening. A flash flood watch was posted and will go into effect for Kauai County Monday night.

Starting Tuesday, expect a lot more rainfall coming through for the entire state.