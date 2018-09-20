Weather Blog

Chance of afternoon showers Thursday, trade winds to return as early as Friday

Posted: Sep 20, 2018 05:14 AM HST

Updated: Sep 20, 2018 05:15 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Thursday looks to be another warm and sunny day in Hawaii. 

Forecast show a weak surface trough that's passing through the state and that's keeping winds light through Thursday evening. 

Showers to continue in the Thursday morning over windward Maui and Hawaii Island but expected to see a lot of sunshine. 

The bulk of the rainfall will come in the afternoon hours. 

If you're going to be in the central parts of each island, consider taking an umbrella with you today. 

Trade winds to return as early as Friday and stick with us through the weekend. 

 

