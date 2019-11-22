Gusty trade winds to start the weekend, with passing trade showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Windy and showery trade wind weather is expected today through Saturday.

Showers will be most prevalent over windward and mauka areas, with showers spilling over into leeward communities from time to time.

The trades are expected to ease a bit next week and shift around to the east-southeast as a trough of low pressure develops west of the state.

Showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas next week, particularly Maui and the Big Island, with some afternoon and evening shower development possible over interior and leeward locales.