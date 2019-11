HONOLULU (KHON2) — A showery and breezy trade wind pattern is expected through the weekend.

Showers will be most prevalent over windward and mauka areas, with a few showers spilling over into leeward communities from time to time.

The trades are expected to ease a bit next week. Trade wind showers will continue to focus over windward and mauka areas, with less shower activity reaching leeward locales.