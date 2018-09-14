Back to sunshine for the Aloha State

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Moisture from Olivia is still affecting the western end of the state, but the bulk of it is confined off shore.

A drier airmass is slowly moving in from the east as that remnant moisture associated with Olivia exits the area west.

Thanks to an area of high pressure far to the northeast of the islands, we have moderate to breezy trade winds in the forecast for today.

The trades are pushing some low level clouds and showers to windward areas, and a few are expected to spill leeward.

We are slowly getting back into a typical trade wind weather pattern that will last through the weekend. Yay!