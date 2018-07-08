Another round of wet weather tomorrow for parts of the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Today held wet conditions across the state from parts of Kauai down to Hawaii island. Tomorrow may be another day of wet weather for the northern islands of our state.

Trade winds are present but may weaken a bit Sunday into Monday. Breezy conditions look to return in the latter part of the week.

High surf advisory for the state until Sunday at 6:00am. Small Craft Advisory in effect for the northern part of our state until Sunday at 6:00am, while the southern part of the state is in effect until Monday at 6:00am.