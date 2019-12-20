A wet and windy weekend expected, with gusts up to 50 mph

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong high pressure passing north of the islands will produce very windy conditions Friday through Saturday, and possibly into Sunday.

An old front will also move through the state today through early Saturday, bringing some wet weather to the islands. An area of low pressure west of the state will cause mostly cloudy conditions across the area through the middle of next week.

A wet weather pattern could develop around the Christmas holiday, but confidence in the details remains low at this time.