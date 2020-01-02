A passing cold front expected to bring an uptick in clouds for the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front moving into the islands from the northwest Thursday will spread clouds and showers from west to east across the Hawaiian Islands through Friday.

Temperatures will drop by a few degrees after the front moves through each island. Northeast trade winds are increasing over the next 24 hours. A strong high building behind the front will keep breezy wet trade winds in the forecast through the upcoming weekend.

Breezy trade winds will continue through the first half of next week with drier rainfall trends. An upper level low forecast to develop northeast of the islands may affect the extended period rainfall forecast.