Weather Blog

A lot of sunshine, with Thursday being the last day of trade winds

By:

Posted: Apr 04, 2019 05:27 AM HST

Updated: Apr 04, 2019 05:27 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A surface high just north of the islands will drift eastward producing trade winds in a stable environment Thursday.

A cold front, moving in from the northwest, will break down the ridge north of the islands leading to light and variable winds from Friday through Sunday.

This weakening cold front will move into Kauai by Sunday night and the forward motion will stall.

Showers will spread across the state with possible thunderstorms next week as an upper level low drifts into the region.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News