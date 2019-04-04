A lot of sunshine, with Thursday being the last day of trade winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A surface high just north of the islands will drift eastward producing trade winds in a stable environment Thursday.

A cold front, moving in from the northwest, will break down the ridge north of the islands leading to light and variable winds from Friday through Sunday.

This weakening cold front will move into Kauai by Sunday night and the forward motion will stall.

Showers will spread across the state with possible thunderstorms next week as an upper level low drifts into the region.