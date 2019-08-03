5p Friday Update: Tropical Storm Erick to fizzle Saturday. Tropical Storm Flossie moves into the Central Pacific

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

TROPICAL STORM ERICK:

At 500 PM HST , the center of Tropical Storm Erick was located near latitude 17.0 North, longitude 159.2 West.

Erick is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph.

This general motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days, with a loss of forward speed on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Erick is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low on Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

TROPICAL STORM FLOSSIE:

At 500 PM HST, the center of Tropical Storm Flossie was located near latitude 17.9 North, longitude 141.0 West.

Flossie is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph and this motion is expected to continue over the next 48 hours.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is anticipated over the weekend and will likely continue through early next week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.