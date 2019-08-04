5 P.M. UPDATE: Both Erick and Flossie expected to weaken

HONOLULU (KHON2)

TROPIAL DEPRESSION ERICK:

At 500 PM HST, the center of Tropical Depression Erick was located near latitude 17.9 North, longitude 165.2 West.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph and this motion is expected to continue until Erick dissipates on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Erick is expected to weaken and become a post-tropical cyclone on Sunday, then dissipate on Monday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.

TROPICAL STORM FLOSSIE

At 500 PM HST, the center of Tropical Storm Flossie was located near latitude 18.9 North, longitude 145.6 West.

Flossie is moving toward the west near 13 mph, and a continued motion toward the west to west-northwest is expected during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Flossie is expected to become a tropical depression Sunday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.