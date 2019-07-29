11am UPDATE: Two tropical storms pushing toward the west

Both Tropical Storm Erick and Flossie are expected to impact the island chain.

Tropical Storm Erick currently has sustained winds of 70 mph. It is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane this afternoon.

Hawaii is no longer forecast to be in TS Erick’s cone of uncertainty.

Tropical Storm Flossie is expected to cross into Central Pacific waters as a category 2 hurricane.

Tropical Storm Erick will begin to impact the state in terms of humidity and rainfall as early as Thursday. Flossie is forecast to start impacting the state next Monday.

