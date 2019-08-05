11 p.m. UPDATE: Flossie to near Hawaii Monday through Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 1100 PM HST, the center of Tropical Depression Flossie was located near latitude 19.4 North, longitude 151.3 West.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph. This general motion is expected to continue tonight with a turn toward the northwest and a slight decrease in forward speed expected Monday through Tuesday. On the forecast track, the weakening system will move near the main Hawaiian Islands Monday through Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast during the next couple days, with Flossie becoming a post-tropical remnant low Monday or Monday night, and dissipating on Tuesday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

SURF: Swells generated by Flossie will continue to affect portions of the main Hawaiian Islands during the next day or two, producing dangerous surf conditions along east and southeast facing shores.

RAINFALL: Moisture associated with Flossie will spread over portions of the main Hawaiian Islands on Monday, bringing the potential for heavy rainfall. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are expected, with localized higher amounts.