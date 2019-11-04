Weak cold front stalls over Kaua’i and O’ahu

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A weak front will stall and dissipate over the west end of the island chain tonight and Monday.

Passing showers can be expected over the Kaua’i and O’ahu through tonight with the east end of the state remaining generally dry.

Light trade winds will return during the middle of the week but become light and variable toward the weekend as another front approaches from the northwest.

A few showers can be expected over windward and mauka areas with the trades and over interior areas toward the weekend.