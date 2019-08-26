Warm day ahead, with trade winds to continue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure far north of the area will continue to bring moderate to locally breezy trade winds to the islands today.

Winds will slowly ease Tuesday through the early weekend as a low pressure system develops far north of the state.

The lighter trade winds will allow local land and sea breezes to develop across some areas.

A new high is expected to build far north northwest of the area next weekend with a possible increase in trade winds.

Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas, while afternoon clouds and showers are possible over the leeward Big Island slopes.