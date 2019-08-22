Warm day ahead, with breezy trade winds expected

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will weaken briefly late Friday through early Saturday, then return to the moderate to breezy range late Saturday through the second half of the weekend.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of higher moisture move through.

The exception will be over the leeward areas of the Big Island, where afternoon and evening clouds and showers form in response to the local sea breeze.

Warm and humid conditions will become a possibility Tuesday through midweek as the trades trend down into the light and variable range.