HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moist and unstable conditions associated with an upper disturbance and surface trough of low pressure in the vicinity of the islands will keep the potential for locally heavy showers in the forecast through Tuesday night, mainly over the western end of the state.

A return of drier air and more stable conditions is anticipated from east to west Wednesday through Thursday.

Increasing moisture and rain chances will become a possibility once again over the upcoming weekend.