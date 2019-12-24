Unsettled weather conditions expected to reach the state overnight tonight into Christmas Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A large low pressure system currently west-northwest of the Hawaiian Islands will move towards the state bringing a period of wet and unsettled weather conditions to the islands starting this afternoon into Thursday.

Each island will see a 12 to 24 hour period of convective rainfall as the main rain band marches eastward down the island chain reaching the Maui and the Big Island on Thursday.

Strong southerly winds will blow through Kauai and Oahu as this system passes through with higher potentially damaging wind gusts forecast along north and northeast slopes of both islands. More stable air will spread eastward across the state on Thursday and Friday with improving weather trends as trade winds return to the islands by weeks end.