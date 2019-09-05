Twelve-E expected to strengthen to a tropical storm by Friday as it passes south of the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tropical depression Twelve-E expected to gradually strengthen.

The system is on a westward track well south of Hawaii.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Locally breezy trade winds are expected to persist into early next week.

Low clouds and showers carried by the trades will favor windward and mauka areas, especially during the overnight and early morning hours.

The relatively strong trade winds may also carry a few brief showers over to some leeward sections of the smaller islands.

Clouds and showers will form over some upslope sections of the leeward Big Island each afternoon and evening.