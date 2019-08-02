Tropical Update 5p Thursday: Erick downgraded to tropical storm, Flossie strengthens slightly

HONOLULU (KHON2) —

TROPICAL STORM ERICK:

At 500 PM HST , the center of Tropical Storm Erick was located near latitude 15.9 North, longitude 154.5 West.

Erick is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph, and this motion is expected to continue over the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the center of Erick will pass within about 200 miles south of the Big Island of Hawaii tonight.

Heavy rain and large surf will affect the Big Island through Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts.

Significant weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Erick is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

TROPICAL STORM FLOSSIE:

At 500 PM HST, the center of Tropical Storm Flossie was located near latitude 16.4 North, longitude 134.8 West.

Flossie is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue with some decrease in forward speed through early Sunday.

On the forecast track, Flossie should cross into the central Pacific basin Friday afternoon.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts.

Flossie has the potential to become a hurricane overnight before a gradual weakening begins by late Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center.