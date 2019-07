HONOLULU – (KHON2) Strong wind shear and cooler waters continue to weaken Tropical Cyclone Barbara in the East Pacific. What is left of Barbara will cross into the Central Pacific today.

Barbara is expected dissipate in less than 48 hours.

Storm remnants could bring heavy rain to the islands on Monday and Tuesday.

Winds may also pick up with easterly winds up to 25 mph.

High surf advisory is posted for east-facing shores with waves 8 – 12 feet for Maui and Hawaii Island