Trade winds to weaken slightly this weekend

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

A ridge of high pressure will remain north of the islands through early next week.

This ridge will keep moderate trades into Saturday.

The trades will decrease slightly on Sunday and Monday, but then increase again toward midweek.

A weak low level trough will bring periods of windward showers tonight through Saturday morning.

A tropical disturbance moving into the region by the middle of next week will bring higher humidity levels and an increase in showers starting late Tuesday through Thursday.