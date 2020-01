HONOLULU (KHON2)

Locally breezy trade winds will continue through the holiday weekend as surface high pressure passes north of the state.

Stable conditions will produce only light showers across windward areas of Kauai and Oahu, while modest showers will persist on windward Big Island and Maui County.

Trades will diminish and shift southeasterly on Tuesday, followed by a stable land and sea breeze pattern Wednesday through Friday.