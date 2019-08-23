Trade winds to remain over islands through early next week

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

Trade winds will weaken late tonight through early Friday, then return to the moderate to breezy range Friday night through the weekend.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of higher moisture move through.

The exception will be over the leeward areas of the Big Island, where afternoon and evening clouds and showers form in response to the local sea breeze.

Warm and humid conditions will become a possibility Tuesday through Wednesday as the trades trend down into the light and variable range.