A ridge of high pressure north of the state will continue to weaken overnight, maintaining a lighter trade wind pattern through Monday.

Expect the trades to build again during the second half of the week as high pressure rebuilds north of the area.

Showers riding in on the trades will favor the windward and mountain areas, especially during the nights and early mornings.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be lighter than normal through Tuesday.