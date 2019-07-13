Trade winds to continue for the islands this weekend

HONOLULU – (KHON2) Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue each day into next week.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, especially during the overnight and early morning periods.

The exception will be over the leeward sections of the Big Island, where scattered afternoon and evening showers associated with the sea breeze can be expected.

Windward shower coverage may increase over the western end of the state through the weekend, then over the eastern islands Sunday night and Monday.

Trade wind showers could pick up statewide Monday night through Tuesday night as an upper level low passes by to the north of the state.

Drier conditions are expected to return Wednesday through late next week.