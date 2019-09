HONOLULU (KHON2)

A trade wind weather pattern will remain in place for at least the next seven days.

Scattered showers will favor windward and mountain areas through the upcoming work week, with higher activity in the overnight and early morning hours.

Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers are forecast over leeward locations.

A developing upper level trough may enhance showers over Hawai’i Island and windward Maui for the first half of next week.