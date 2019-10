HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will build back in from east to west across the state tonight and Saturday.

Modest rainfall will favor windward slopes from Kauai to Molokai, with greater shower activity expected over the Big Island and east Maui.

Moderate trade winds and a typical rainfall pattern will return Saturday night through Monday.

A decrease in easterly trade winds is expected during the middle and latter part of next week.