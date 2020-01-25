Trade winds return for the weekend, but gone again for the new week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A cold front will dissipate over Kaua’i and Ni’ihau through Saturday with lingering clouds and showers around both islands.

Trade winds are back and forecast to increase into the moderate range tonight and last through the weekend.

On Sunday, trade winds will veer towards the southeast direction over the western islands and the cloudy remnants of the front near Kaua’i will drift northward away from the state.

A stable light wind pattern will return from Monday into Tuesday with trade winds transitioning back to a dry land and sea breeze pattern.

Another cold front approaches the western islands next Friday with wet weather trends forecast into next weekend.

High Surf Warning from 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM HST Sunday for Ni’ihau, Kaua’i Windward, Kaua’i Leeward, Wai’anae Coast, O’ahu North Shore, O’ahu Ko’olau, Moloka’i, Maui Windward West, Maui Central Valley, Windward Haleakalā.

Small Craft Advisory from 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM HST Sunday for O’ahu Leeward Waters, Ka’iwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, ‘Alenuihāhā Channel, Hawai’i Island Windward Waters, Hawai’i Island Leeward Waters, Hawai’i Island Southeast Waters.

Small Craft Advisory from midnight tonight to 6 AM HST Sunday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters.