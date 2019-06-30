Trade wind weather has returned with more stable conditions over the state. Moderate to breezy trade winds with periods of windward and mauka showers are expected with drier conditions over leeward areas through Tuesday. Lighter winds are expected from Wednesday into next weekend with lower rainfall activity as land and sea breezes form over leeward areas.
Trade winds return, but not for long
Trade wind weather has returned with more stable conditions over the state. Moderate to breezy trade winds with periods of windward and mauka showers are expected with drier conditions over leeward areas through Tuesday. Lighter winds are expected from Wednesday into next weekend with lower rainfall activity as land and sea breezes form over leeward areas.