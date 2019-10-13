Trade winds return and are expected to linger around

HONOLULU (KHON2)

High pressure north of the state will keep the airmass fairly dry with moderate to locally breezy trade winds through Tuesday.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, mainly at night and during the morning hours.

A front dropping southward towards the state and an upper level disturbance passing overhead, will weaken the trades and bring a chance for some heavier showers to the area Wednesday through Thursday.

More typical trade wind weather should then return Friday into next weekend, as high pressure builds north of the island chain.