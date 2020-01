HONOLULU (KHON2) — The nice trade winds that have been blowing strong for weeks will diminish and veer southeast tonight.

Daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes prevailing Tuesday through Friday.

Mostly dry pattern expected through the remainder of the work week, with only a few clouds and showers developing over interior and mountain areas each afternoon.

A front is expected to stall and weaken near Kauai Friday night, with trades then returning over the weekend.