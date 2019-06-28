Trade winds expected to return by Friday afternoon, with a flash flood watch in effect for Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A low pressure system west of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce unsettled weather conditions across Kauai County for Friday.

Elsewhere east to southeast winds will produce some showers focused mainly over windward mountain areas.

Lower humidity with more normal trade wind weather will spread from east to west across the western islands this weekend.

A return to more typical trade wind weather will last through Tuesday before wind speeds weaken again from Wednesday onward.