HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will continue to build back across the area through Wednesday as the area of high pressure strengthens to our northeast.

The trades will reach locally strong, especially over the eastern half of the island chain by this evening.

The trades will then shift to the southeast, especially over the smaller islands, by Thursday evening, along with a boost in showers.

The southeast winds will shift back to trades with a drier airmass on Friday night through Saturday.