Trade winds continue today, weaken on Tuesday, Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf advisory in effect until 6 am Tuesday for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui.

The high surf advisory is also for north facing shores of the Big Island.

Trade winds will continue today, and then weaken significantly Tuesday and Wednesday, with light and variable winds then persisting through next weekend.

The trade winds will deliver clouds and passing showers, mainly to windward areas, into tonight.

The lighter winds will allow clouds and showers to develop over island interiors during the afternoons, with general clearing at night.

A passing disturbance aloft may lead to some heavier afternoon showers from Tuesday into Thursday, followed by a drier regime Friday into next weekend.

A weak cold front may approach Kauai in about a week.