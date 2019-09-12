Trade winds continue to ease off as we approach the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds will continue through the weekend as the high pressure ridge north of the islands breaks down due to an upper level low.

These trade winds will remain light into the weekend.

Sea breezes will increase along the more sheltered western slopes of all islands.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas mainly in the overnight to early morning hours through Friday.

Deeper moisture moves up from the tropics this weekend enhancing shower activity across the state.

Light trade winds remain in the long range forecast through the first half of next week.