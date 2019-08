HONOLULU – (KHON2)

Light to moderate trade winds will spread to all islands through Friday as a trough near Kauai gradually dissipates.

Although the atmosphere will be mostly stable, a few windward showers are expected.

Winds will be light enough that afternoon sea breezes along leeward coasts will bring a few clouds, and possibly a brief shower.

Stronger trade winds are expected next week, while periods of high cloudiness are expected the next couple of days.