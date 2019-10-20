Lighter trade winds are expected Sunday, with stronger trades moving back in Monday and Tuesday. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas. A high pressure system far to the northeast of the islands has been bringing easterly trade winds to the region which are expected to continue most of tonight. A front is expected to pass north of the area over the next day or so, which will help to push the ridge closer to the islands. This will result in some lighter, southeasterly winds, particularly over Kauai and Oahu. As the front weakens Monday and into Tuesday, the ridge should strengthen and lift northward, allowing easterly trades to return with a boost in speed.
Trade winds and sunshine for the week ahead
by: Kelly SimekPosted: / Updated: